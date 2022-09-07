RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Lorient beats Lyon 3-1 in rescheduled French league game

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 3:42 PM

PARIS (AP) — Lyon missed a chance to move level on points with French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by losing 3-1 at Lorient on Wednesday.

It was the seven-time champion’s first loss this season and came in a match postponed last month because of the poor state of the pitch at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lyon remained fourth in the standings, three points behind PSG and Marseille. PSG leads on goal difference from its bitter southern rival.

Lorient, which delivered a stunning attacking display, moved up to fifth place with goals from Enzo Le Fée, Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara. Alexandre Lacazette scored for Lyon.

