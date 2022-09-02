Korn Ferry Tour Championship Scores

Friday At Victoria National Golf Club Newburgh, Ind. Purse: $1 million Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72 Second Round Michael Gligic 64-66_130…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday At Victoria National Golf Club Newburgh, Ind. Purse: $1 million Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72 Second Round

Michael Gligic 64-66_130

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-65_132

Byeong Hun An 67-65_132

Will Gordon 66-66_132

Austin Eckroat 68-65_133

Camilo Villegas 71-62_133

Harry Hall 69-65_134

Eric Cole 66-68_134

Patrick Fishburn 67-67_134

Justin Suh 66-69_135

Carson Young 68-67_135

Tano Goya 66-69_135

Michael Kim 68-68_136

Nicholas Lindheim 68-68_136

Carl Yuan 66-70_136

Tain Lee 68-68_136

Kevin Yu 67-69_136

Brent Grant 66-70_136

Ben Taylor 72-64_136

Dean Burmester 69-68_137

Joey Garber 70-67_137

Quade Cummins 71-66_137

Seonghyeon Kim 70-67_137

Ben Martin 75-62_137

Chris Stroud 68-69_137

Paul Barjon 69-68_137

Kevin Dougherty 68-69_137

Nick Hardy 71-67_138

Nicolas Echavarria 67-71_138

Tommy Gainey 69-69_138

Trevor Werbylo 69-69_138

Jason Scrivener 71-67_138

John Augenstein 70-68_138

Robby Shelton 70-69_139

Marcelo Rozo 70-69_139

Yannik Paul 70-69_139

Brice Garnett 69-70_139

Austin Cook 74-65_139

Kyle Westmoreland 69-70_139

Ryan Armour 71-68_139

Vaughn Taylor 67-72_139

Ben Kohles 75-64_139

José de Jesús Rodríguez 72-68_140

Brandon Harkins 70-70_140

Trevor Cone 69-71_140

Hurly Long 71-69_140

Sam Stevens 70-70_140

David Lingmerth 72-68_140

Paul Haley II 69-72_141

Davis Thompson 71-70_141

Chase Seiffert 73-68_141

Zecheng Dou 68-73_141

Dawie van der Walt 70-71_141

Grayson Murray 71-70_141

Philip Knowles 73-68_141

Tyson Alexander 68-73_141

Andrew Novak 70-71_141

T.J. Vogel 72-69_141

Martin Trainer 69-72_141

Chris Baker 72-70_142

Aaron Baddeley 72-70_142

Sung Kang 73-69_142

Henrik Norlander 73-69_142

Roger Sloan 72-70_142

Matt McCarty 71-71_142

Zack Fischer 73-69_142

Brandon Hagy 71-71_142

Wesley Bryan 76-66_142

Chris Naegel 72-70_142

Chan Kim 69-73_142

Sean O’Hair 70-72_142

Joseph Bramlett 69-73_142

Jonathan Byrd 72-70_142

Fabián Gómez 69-73_142

Jared Wolfe 72-70_142

Robert Garrigus 70-72_142

The following players failed to make the cut.

Nelson Ledesma 69-74_143

Seung-Yul Noh 72-71_143

Brandon Crick 71-72_143

Rob Oppenheim 73-70_143

Josh Teater 70-73_143

Seth Reeves 71-72_143

Mark Anderson 73-70_143

Kevin Chappell 71-72_143

Dawson Armstrong 69-74_143

Brandon Matthews 71-72_143

Scott Harrington 74-69_143

Brian Stuard 73-70_143

Pontus Nyholm 70-73_143

Jeff Overton 71-73_144

Min Woo Lee 72-72_144

John VanDerLaan 70-74_144

Ben Griffin 72-72_144

Jonas Blixt 76-68_144

Jacob Bergeron 71-73_144

Tom Whitney 67-77_144

Augusto Núñez 70-74_144

Bo Hoag 73-71_144

Akshay Bhatia 73-71_144

William McGirt 72-73_145

David Skinns 71-74_145

Scott Gutschewski 67-78_145

Shawn Stefani 73-72_145

Satoshi Kodaira 75-71_146

Anthony Quayle 73-73_146

Andrew Kozan 69-77_146

Thomas Detry 76-70_146

Andrew Yun 74-72_146

Jeremy Paul 73-73_146

Hank Lebioda 75-71_146

Patrick Flavin 77-70_147

Rick Lamb 77-70_147

Shad Tuten 76-71_147

Anders Albertson 74-73_147

Dylan Wu 75-72_147

Matti Schmid 74-73_147

Xinjun Zhang 76-71_147

Chris Gotterup 78-70_148

Jim Knous 75-73_148

Vincent Norrman 73-75_148

A.J. Crouch 78-70_148

MJ Daffue 77-72_149

Haotong Li 81-69_150

Ashton Van Horne 77-73_150

Bill Haas 76-75_151

David Kocher 78-73_151

Harry Higgs 74-79_153

Mac Meissner 77-76_153

Norman Xiong 74-81_155

Bo Van Pelt 84-76_160

Jimmy Stanger 83-78_161

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.