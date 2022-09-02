Korn Ferry Tour Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Victoria National Golf Club
|Newburgh, Ind.
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72
|Second Round
Michael Gligic 64-66_130
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67-65_132
Byeong Hun An 67-65_132
Will Gordon 66-66_132
Austin Eckroat 68-65_133
Camilo Villegas 71-62_133
Harry Hall 69-65_134
Eric Cole 66-68_134
Patrick Fishburn 67-67_134
Justin Suh 66-69_135
Carson Young 68-67_135
Tano Goya 66-69_135
Michael Kim 68-68_136
Nicholas Lindheim 68-68_136
Carl Yuan 66-70_136
Tain Lee 68-68_136
Kevin Yu 67-69_136
Brent Grant 66-70_136
Ben Taylor 72-64_136
Dean Burmester 69-68_137
Joey Garber 70-67_137
Quade Cummins 71-66_137
Seonghyeon Kim 70-67_137
Ben Martin 75-62_137
Chris Stroud 68-69_137
Paul Barjon 69-68_137
Kevin Dougherty 68-69_137
Nick Hardy 71-67_138
Nicolas Echavarria 67-71_138
Tommy Gainey 69-69_138
Trevor Werbylo 69-69_138
Jason Scrivener 71-67_138
John Augenstein 70-68_138
Robby Shelton 70-69_139
Marcelo Rozo 70-69_139
Yannik Paul 70-69_139
Brice Garnett 69-70_139
Austin Cook 74-65_139
Kyle Westmoreland 69-70_139
Ryan Armour 71-68_139
Vaughn Taylor 67-72_139
Ben Kohles 75-64_139
José de Jesús Rodríguez 72-68_140
Brandon Harkins 70-70_140
Trevor Cone 69-71_140
Hurly Long 71-69_140
Sam Stevens 70-70_140
David Lingmerth 72-68_140
Paul Haley II 69-72_141
Davis Thompson 71-70_141
Chase Seiffert 73-68_141
Zecheng Dou 68-73_141
Dawie van der Walt 70-71_141
Grayson Murray 71-70_141
Philip Knowles 73-68_141
Tyson Alexander 68-73_141
Andrew Novak 70-71_141
T.J. Vogel 72-69_141
Martin Trainer 69-72_141
Chris Baker 72-70_142
Aaron Baddeley 72-70_142
Sung Kang 73-69_142
Henrik Norlander 73-69_142
Roger Sloan 72-70_142
Matt McCarty 71-71_142
Zack Fischer 73-69_142
Brandon Hagy 71-71_142
Wesley Bryan 76-66_142
Chris Naegel 72-70_142
Chan Kim 69-73_142
Sean O’Hair 70-72_142
Joseph Bramlett 69-73_142
Jonathan Byrd 72-70_142
Fabián Gómez 69-73_142
Jared Wolfe 72-70_142
Robert Garrigus 70-72_142
The following players failed to make the cut.
Nelson Ledesma 69-74_143
Seung-Yul Noh 72-71_143
Brandon Crick 71-72_143
Rob Oppenheim 73-70_143
Josh Teater 70-73_143
Seth Reeves 71-72_143
Mark Anderson 73-70_143
Kevin Chappell 71-72_143
Dawson Armstrong 69-74_143
Brandon Matthews 71-72_143
Scott Harrington 74-69_143
Brian Stuard 73-70_143
Pontus Nyholm 70-73_143
Jeff Overton 71-73_144
Min Woo Lee 72-72_144
John VanDerLaan 70-74_144
Ben Griffin 72-72_144
Jonas Blixt 76-68_144
Jacob Bergeron 71-73_144
Tom Whitney 67-77_144
Augusto Núñez 70-74_144
Bo Hoag 73-71_144
Akshay Bhatia 73-71_144
William McGirt 72-73_145
David Skinns 71-74_145
Scott Gutschewski 67-78_145
Shawn Stefani 73-72_145
Satoshi Kodaira 75-71_146
Anthony Quayle 73-73_146
Andrew Kozan 69-77_146
Thomas Detry 76-70_146
Andrew Yun 74-72_146
Jeremy Paul 73-73_146
Hank Lebioda 75-71_146
Patrick Flavin 77-70_147
Rick Lamb 77-70_147
Shad Tuten 76-71_147
Anders Albertson 74-73_147
Dylan Wu 75-72_147
Matti Schmid 74-73_147
Xinjun Zhang 76-71_147
Chris Gotterup 78-70_148
Jim Knous 75-73_148
Vincent Norrman 73-75_148
A.J. Crouch 78-70_148
MJ Daffue 77-72_149
Haotong Li 81-69_150
Ashton Van Horne 77-73_150
Bill Haas 76-75_151
David Kocher 78-73_151
Harry Higgs 74-79_153
Mac Meissner 77-76_153
Norman Xiong 74-81_155
Bo Van Pelt 84-76_160
Jimmy Stanger 83-78_161
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.