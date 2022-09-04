Korn Ferry Tour Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Victoria National Golf Club Newburgh, Ind. Purse: $1 million Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72 Final Round Justin Suh (1000),…

Justin Suh (1000), $180,000 66-69-64-68_267 -21

Justin Suh (1000), $180,000 66-69-64-68_267 -21

Austin Eckroat (600), $90,000 68-65-68-68_269 -19

Harry Hall (325), $52,500 69-65-71-65_270 -18

Eric Cole (325), $52,500 66-68-68-68_270 -18

Dean Burmester (180), $31,167 69-68-69-65_271 -17

Ryan Armour (180), $31,167 71-68-67-65_271 -17

Nicolas Echavarria (180), $31,167 67-71-67-66_271 -17

Carl Yuan (180), $31,167 66-70-66-69_271 -17

Michael Gligic (180), $31,167 64-66-71-70_271 -17

Tano Goya (180), $31,167 66-69-65-71_271 -17

Brent Grant (140), $23,650 66-70-68-68_272 -16

Vaughn Taylor (116), $19,300 67-72-69-65_273 -15

Joey Garber (116), $19,300 70-67-69-67_273 -15

Nick Hardy (116), $19,300 71-67-67-68_273 -15

Carson Young (116), $19,300 68-67-68-70_273 -15

Sam Stevens (116), $19,300 70-70-62-71_273 -15

Philip Knowles (94), $14,030 73-68-66-67_274 -14

Yannik Paul (94), $14,030 70-69-68-67_274 -14

Ben Martin (94), $14,030 75-62-68-69_274 -14

Michael Kim (94), $14,030 68-68-67-71_274 -14

Nicholas Lindheim (94), $14,030 68-68-65-73_274 -14

Camilo Villegas (82), $11,350 71-62-73-69_275 -13

Andrew Novak (74), $9,767 70-71-67-68_276 -12

Tain Lee (74), $9,767 68-68-72-68_276 -12

Joseph Bramlett (74), $9,767 69-73-65-69_276 -12

Martin Trainer (55), $7,108 69-72-68-68_277 -11

Henrik Norlander (55), $7,108 73-69-67-68_277 -11

Paul Barjon (55), $7,108 69-68-73-67_277 -11

Tommy Gainey (55), $7,108 69-69-69-70_277 -11

Tyson Alexander (55), $7,108 68-73-66-70_277 -11

Austin Cook (55), $7,108 74-65-68-70_277 -11

Ben Kohles (55), $7,108 75-64-68-70_277 -11

Robby Shelton (55), $7,108 70-69-72-66_277 -11

Chris Stroud (55), $7,108 68-69-67-73_277 -11

Will Gordon (55), $7,108 66-66-72-73_277 -11

Ben Taylor (38), $5,650 72-64-73-69_278 -10

Brice Garnett (38), $5,650 69-70-72-67_278 -10

John Augenstein (38), $5,650 70-68-66-74_278 -10

Marcelo Rozo (28), $4,950 70-69-70-70_279 -9

Dawie van der Walt (28), $4,950 70-71-69-69_279 -9

Brandon Hagy (28), $4,950 71-71-68-69_279 -9

Patrick Fishburn (28), $4,950 67-67-76-69_279 -9

Byeong Hun An (28), $4,950 67-65-73-74_279 -9

Hurly Long (28), $4,950 71-69-72-67_279 -9

Fabián Gómez (28), $4,950 69-73-70-67_279 -9

Aaron Baddeley (20), $4,500 72-70-68-70_280 -8

T.J. Vogel (20), $4,500 72-69-70-69_280 -8

Sean O’Hair (20), $4,500 70-72-70-68_280 -8

Quade Cummins (17), $4,350 71-66-72-72_281 -7

Kevin Yu (17), $4,350 67-69-73-72_281 -7

José de Jesús Rodríguez (17), $4,350 72-68-68-73_281 -7

Jason Scrivener (14), $4,230 71-67-71-73_282 -6

Kevin Dougherty (14), $4,230 68-69-72-73_282 -6

Kyle Westmoreland (14), $4,230 69-70-71-72_282 -6

Chase Seiffert (14), $4,230 73-68-71-70_282 -6

Zecheng Dou (11), $4,160 68-73-69-73_283 -5

Trevor Werbylo (11), $4,160 69-69-74-71_283 -5

Davis Thompson (11), $4,160 71-70-71-71_283 -5

Chan Kim (10), $4,090 69-73-68-74_284 -4

Trevor Cone (10), $4,090 69-71-71-73_284 -4

Chris Baker (10), $4,090 72-70-72-70_284 -4

Chris Naegel (10), $4,090 72-70-72-70_284 -4

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (9), $4,030 67-65-81-73_286 -2

Matt McCarty (9), $4,030 71-71-73-71_286 -2

Paul Haley II (8), $3,980 69-72-71-75_287 -1

Zack Fischer (8), $3,980 73-69-71-74_287 -1

Sung Kang (8), $3,980 73-69-74-71_287 -1

Brandon Harkins (7), $3,930 70-70-73-78_291 +3

Wesley Bryan (7), $3,930 76-66-71-78_291 +3

Jared Wolfe (6), $3,900 72-70-78-76_296 +8

