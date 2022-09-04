LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Kalajdzic sustains ACL injury on debut for Wolverhampton

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 11:23 AM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for Wolverhampton, the Premier League club said Sunday, and is set for a long spell out.

Wolves said Kalajdzic felt pain in his knee at the end of the first half of the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday and was substituted at halftime.

“Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow,” Wolves said. “We now need to support Sasa in his recovery.”

The 25-year-old Kalajdzic, a 6-foot-7 (2 meters) striker, was signed to add some much-needed depth and variety to Wolverhampton’s attack. The team has scored just three goals in six games — tied for the fewest in the league.

