Justin Ashley leads Top Fuel qualifying at NHRA US Nationals

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 10:37 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Ashley led Top Fuel qualifying Friday night in the NHRA U.S. Nationals with a 3.716-second pass at 330.23 mph.

“You always want to come out hot and make a good run down the track,” Ashley said. “It’s a special weekend for us and we always want to put on a good show. People are going to go faster than that, but this is a really good start for our team.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Erica Enders led in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in the regular-season finale.

Points leader Hight had a 3.870 at 331.94 in a Chevrolet Camaro. He has six event victories this year. Enders ran a 6.598 at 208.49 in a Camaro, and Krawiec had a 6.826 at 198.79 on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

