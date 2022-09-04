IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Results

Sunday
At Portland International Raceway
Portland, Ore.
Lap length: 1.964 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110 laps, Running.
2. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.
3. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.
5. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
6. (7) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
8. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.
9. (14) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.
10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.
11. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
12. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
13. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.
14. (10) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
15. (17) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
16. (24) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
17. (21) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
18. (22) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
19. (15) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
20. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.
21. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.
22. (25) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 109, Running.
23. (19) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 82, Did not finish.
25. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.493 mph.
Time of Race: 01:56:15.6892.
Margin of Victory: 1.1792 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 4 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-20, Lundgaard 21, Rahal 22, Ilott 23, McLaughlin 24-47, Power 48, Rahal 49, McLaughlin 50-78, Power 79, McLaughlin 80.
Points: Power 523, Newgarden 503, Dixon 503, Ericsson 484, McLaughlin 482, Palou 457, O’Ward 456, Herta 362, Rossi 361, Rosenqvist 360.
