IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Results

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 7:45 PM

Sunday

At Portland International Raceway

Portland, Ore.

Lap length: 1.964 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110 laps, Running.

2. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

3. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

5. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

6. (7) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

8. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

9. (14) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

11. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

12. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

13. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

14. (10) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

15. (17) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

16. (24) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

17. (21) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

18. (22) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

19. (15) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

20. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 110, Running.

21. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 110, Running.

22. (25) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 109, Running.

23. (19) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 82, Did not finish.

25. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.493 mph.

Time of Race: 01:56:15.6892.

Margin of Victory: 1.1792 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 4 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-20, Lundgaard 21, Rahal 22, Ilott 23, McLaughlin 24-47, Power 48, Rahal 49, McLaughlin 50-78, Power 79, McLaughlin 80.

Points: Power 523, Newgarden 503, Dixon 503, Ericsson 484, McLaughlin 482, Palou 457, O’Ward 456, Herta 362, Rossi 361, Rosenqvist 360.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

