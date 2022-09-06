RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Imperious Mbappé scores twice as PSG beats Juventus 2-1

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 5:07 PM

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé showed no respect to the Old Lady.

The PSG star striker scored two superb goals Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain started its Champions League campaign with a dominant display in a 2-1 win over Juventus.

At 23 years and 260 days, Mbappé became the youngest player to score 35 goals in Europe’s top club competition, taking the record away from his teammate Lionel Messi.

PSG had never beaten Juventus in eight previous meetings.

But their last matchup dated back to 1997, and the tide has now turned in favor of the French league champions and their armada of world-class players.

Mbappé and his teammates were in total control throughout the first half, with Neymar and Messi putting on an exquisite show of dribbles and passes.

Juventus had a good 10-minute spell in the second half after American midfielder Weston McKennie pulled one back, ensuring a tense finale. PSG’s defense appeared nervous toward the end but resisted the pressure.

Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in Group H’s other match.

