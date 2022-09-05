LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Hollingshead, Arango lead LAFC past Real Salt Lake 2-0

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 1:09 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday night.

LAFC (19-7-3) moved into a tie for the Supporters’ Shield (most regular-season points) with the Philadelphia Union.

The loss leaves RSL (11-9-9) tied with Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland defeated Atlanta 2-1 on Sunday. The regular season ends in early October.

Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Dallas and RSL hosts D.C. United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

