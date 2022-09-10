|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Eugene (San Francisco)
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|y-Vancouver (Toronto)
|37
|27
|.578
|4
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|30
|34
|.469
|11
|Spokane (Colorado)
|29
|35
|.453
|12
|Everett (Seattle)
|28
|36
|.438
|13
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|27
|37
|.422
|14
|Friday’s Games
Eugene 6, Vancouver 4
Hillsboro 4, Everett 2
Tri-City 5, Spokane 3
|Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
