High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 1:15 AM

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner; y-second half

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
x-Eugene (San Francisco) 41 23 .641
y-Vancouver (Toronto) 37 27 .578 4
Hillsboro (Arizona) 30 34 .469 11
Spokane (Colorado) 29 35 .453 12
Everett (Seattle) 28 36 .438 13
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 27 37 .422 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 4, Spokane 2

Eugene 10, Vancouver 3

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7

Friday’s Games

Eugene 6, Vancouver 4

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Tri-City 5, Spokane 3

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

