|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner; y-second half
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Eugene (San Francisco)
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|y-Vancouver (Toronto)
|37
|26
|.587
|3
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|29
|34
|.460
|11
|Spokane (Colorado)
|29
|34
|.460
|11
|Everett (Seattle)
|27
|36
|.429
|13
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|27
|36
|.429
|13
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 8, Tri-City 3
Vancouver 9, Eugene 1
Hillsboro 8, Everett 4
|Thursday’s Games
Tri-City 4, Spokane 2
Eugene 10, Vancouver 3
Hillsboro 8, Everett 7
|Friday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
