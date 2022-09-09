Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | Charles becomes king | World mourns queen | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 1:39 AM

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner; y-second half

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
x-Eugene (San Francisco) 40 23 .635
y-Vancouver (Toronto) 37 26 .587 3
Hillsboro (Arizona) 29 34 .460 11
Spokane (Colorado) 29 34 .460 11
Everett (Seattle) 27 36 .429 13
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 27 36 .429 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 8, Tri-City 3

Vancouver 9, Eugene 1

Hillsboro 8, Everett 4

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 4, Spokane 2

Eugene 10, Vancouver 3

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

