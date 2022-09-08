|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|Spokane (Colorado)
|29
|33
|.468
|10
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|28
|34
|.452
|11
|Everett (Seattle)
|27
|35
|.435
|12
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|26
|36
|.419
|13
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Tri-City 5, Spokane 0
Eugene 8, Vancouver 5
Everett 5, Hillsboro 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 8, Tri-City 3
Vancouver 9, Eugene 1
Hillsboro 8, Everett 4
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett. 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.