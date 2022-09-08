All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Eugene (San Francisco) 39 23 .629 — Vancouver (Toronto) 37 25…

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Eugene (San Francisco) 39 23 .629 — Vancouver (Toronto) 37 25 .597 2 Spokane (Colorado) 29 33 .468 10 Hillsboro (Arizona) 28 34 .452 11 Everett (Seattle) 27 35 .435 12 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 26 36 .419 13

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Spokane 0

Eugene 8, Vancouver 5

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 8, Tri-City 3

Vancouver 9, Eugene 1

Hillsboro 8, Everett 4

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett. 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

