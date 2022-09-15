Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Huge line to view coffin | Photos
Home » Sports » Hasal earns shutout as…

Hasal earns shutout as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat LA Galaxy

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 12:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER (AP) — Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Tosaint Ricketts each scored in the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Thomas Hasal made two saves for the Whitecaps (10-14-7). Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy (11-12-7).

The teams play again Saturday. The Whitecaps host the Seattle Sounders while the Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

White House releases post-SolarWinds federal software security requirements

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up