Gressel scores, Whitecaps win 2-1 over Sounders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Julian Gressel’s goal was pivotal for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Gressel’s goal came in the 37th minute to put the Whitecaps (11-14-7) up 2-0.

The Whitecaps also got one goal from Pedro Vite.

The Sounders’ (12-16-3) goal was scored by Will Bruin.

The Sounders outshot the Whitecaps 15-11, but had just four shots on goal to Vancouver’s five.

Thomas Hasal had two saves for the Whitecaps. Stefan Frei saved three of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

Up next for the Whitecaps is a matchup Saturday with Austin at home, while the Sounders play Cincinnati on Tuesday.

