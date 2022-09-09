Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Sports » Girona beats Valladolid 2-1…

Girona beats Valladolid 2-1 in meeting of promoted teams

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Oriol Romeu scored late to give Girona a 2-1 win over Valladolid in a meeting of recently promoted sides in the Spanish league on Friday.

Reinier Carvalho put Girona in front in the 21st minute when he scored from a pass by Aleix García after he recovered the ball near the area.

Valladolid’s Monchu Rodríguez equalized in the 38th with a shot from outside the area.

Valladolid lost Sergi Guardiola, Luis Pérez and Kike Pérez all to injury before Romeu scored the decider with two minutes to go.

Romeu headed in the winner after Santiago Bueno used his head to knock down a free kick to the far post for his teammate to finish off.

Girona’s second win in five rounds lifted it into ninth place. Valladolid was left in 14th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up