Galaxy’s Brugman scores 2 goals in 4-1 win over Rapids

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 2:16 AM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Led by Gaston Brugman’s two goals Saturday, the LA Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids, 4-1.

Brugman scored his first goal for the Galaxy (12-12-7) in the 22nd minute, assisted by Samuel Grandsir. He added a goal in the 52nd minute, assisted by Riqui Puig.

The Galaxy played a man down after Douglas Costa was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the 62nd minute.

Raheem Edwards and Chicharito both scored once for the Galaxy.

Sam Nicholson scored for the Rapids (10-13-9).

The Galaxy outshot the Rapids 20-15, with 12 shots on goal to six for the Rapids.

Jonathan Bond saved five of the six shots he faced for the Galaxy. William Yarbrough saved eight of the 12 shots he faced for the Rapids.

The Galaxy play on the road on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes, while the Rapids will host Dallas on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

