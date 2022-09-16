Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Fulham’s 3 goals in 6 minutes trump Forest 3-2 in EPL

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 5:52 PM

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Fulham scored three goals in a six-minute passage of play to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Friday in an entertaining match between teams having contrasting fortunes since promotion to the English Premier League.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed scored in a whirlwind spell from the 54th minute at City Ground, helping Fulham move up to sixth place.

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi marked his return to the Forest starting lineup with an 11th-minute opener and Lewis O’Brien set up a grandstand finish in the 77th.

Fulham held on, though, to condemn Forest to a fourth consecutive defeat, keeping the team in next-to-last place.

The top-flight resumed on Friday after last week’s fixtures were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and there were some heartfelt tributes to mark the monarch’s passing.

A minute’s silence was impeccably observed by the overwhelming majority in City Ground, with the odd outburst drowned out by an ovation before fans sang “God Save the King.” There was a round of applause in the 70th minute to commemorate the length of the queen’s reign.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

