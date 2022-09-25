RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Sports » Flesch wins PGA Tour…

Flesch wins PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 10:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Steve Flesch birdied the 18th hole at Pebble Beach on Sunday to win the Pure Insurance Championship, his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season.

Flesch birdied the first four holes and five on the front nine in a strong start, then stalled on the back. But he got the only birdie he needed on the par-5 finishing hole for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Paul Stankowski.

Flesch closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-round total of 11-under 205 and earned $330,000. The 55-year-old won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May.

Alker, the Charles Schwab Cup money leader, was looking to become the first four-time winner on the over-50 tour this year. Els had the best round of the day, an 8-under 64, but came up just short of his first victory of the season.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up