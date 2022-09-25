RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Sports » Final day of the…

Final day of the Presidents Cup at a glance

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 9:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — THE SCORE: United States 17 1/2, International 12 1/2

THE STREAK: The Americans won the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time and are 8-0 in home matches.

THE STAR: Jordan Spieth became the sixth player to go 5-0 in his Presidents Cup matches.

THE ROOKIE: Max Homa made his Presidents Cup debut by going 4-0 and winning his singles match over Tom Kim by rallying from 3 down after 11 holes.

INTERNATIONAL STARS: Sebastian Munoz was unbeaten in his three matches and beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Si Woo Kim was the top points-earner by going 3-1, taking down Justin Thomas in singles.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Twelve holes were won between Thomas and Kim in the lead match. It came down to a pair of 10-foot birdie putts on the 18th. Kim made his.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Scheffler chipped in from off the green to halve the 11th hole with eagles against Munoz.

NOTEWORTHY: Sam Burns is the third American to play all five matches without winning. He still contributed a point with two halves (0-3-2). The others were David Duval (1998) and Phil Mickelson (2003).

QUOTEWORTHY: “There were multiple goals that we had. I would say we checked off all of them except leaving here with a trophy.” — International captain Trevor Immelman.

NEXT TIME: Royal Montreal in 2024.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up