Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Sports » Ebobisse helps Earthquakes draw…

Ebobisse helps Earthquakes draw Dallas 1-1 with tying goal

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 2:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday.

Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 25th minute for the Earthquakes (7-14-10).

Jader Obrian was the only member of Dallas (13-8-11) to score.

The Earthquakes outshot Dallas 19-9, with each team recording three shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas, which played a man down after Paul Arriola was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the 83rd minute.

Up next for the Earthquakes is a matchup Saturday against the LA Galaxy at home, while Dallas visits the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up