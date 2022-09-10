September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Sports » Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City…

Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless draw Saturday.

Sporting KC (8-15-7) outshot the Dynamo (8-16-6) 20-11.

These teams take to the pitch again Tuesday, with the Dynamo hosting the New England Revolution while Sporting KC hosts D.C. United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up