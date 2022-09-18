Driussi’s goal helps Austin to 1-1 tie with Nashville

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Driussi’s…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Driussi’s game-tying goal came in the 61st minute for Austin (16-9-7). Moussa Djitte had an assist on the goal.

Hany Mukhtar was the only member of Nashville (12-9-11) to score.

Nashville outshot Austin 14-9, with one shot on goal to three for Austin.

Joe Willis made one save for Nashville.

Austin visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, while Nashville will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

