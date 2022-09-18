Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Sports » Driussi's goal helps Austin…

Driussi’s goal helps Austin to 1-1 tie with Nashville

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Driussi’s game-tying goal came in the 61st minute for Austin (16-9-7). Moussa Djitte had an assist on the goal.

Hany Mukhtar was the only member of Nashville (12-9-11) to score.

Nashville outshot Austin 14-9, with one shot on goal to three for Austin.

Joe Willis made one save for Nashville.

Austin visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, while Nashville will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up