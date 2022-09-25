Defender Reggie Cannon joins lengthy US soccer injury list

Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of…

Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of a strained left groin strain, the latest in the Americans’ long injured list.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Sergiño Dest started for the U.S., which also had right backs Joe Scally and DeAndre Yedlin on the bench.

Cannon has one goal in 28 international appearances and was part of the U.S. teams that won the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League.

The U.S. also is missing Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen, Cristian Roldan and Cameron Carter-Vickers because of injuries. Coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday it was unclear whether Christian Pulisic will recover from an unspecified injury in time to face the Saudis in Murcia, Spain.

Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.

Back in the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

Berhalter plans to announced his World Cup roster on Nov. 9, five days before the deadline to submit it to FIFA.

Saudi Arabia played a 0-0 draw against World Cup-bound Ecuador on Friday in Murcia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.