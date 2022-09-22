RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields | North Korea denies sending arms to Russia | Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win | UN tries to broker safety at nuke plant
David Silva guilty of hurting woman during brawl in Spain

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 6:50 AM

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain and Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been found guilty of hurting a woman during a brawl, a Spanish court has ruled.

According to court documents seen by The Associated Press on Thursday, the incident occurred on June 19 during the Carnaval celebration on the Canary Islands where a fight broke out between a group of people and Silva and his companions.

Silva, the court said, forcibly grabbed the woman to pull her away, “provoking her to fall.” She suffered pain in her back, bruises and abrasions to her elbows and knees that needed medical treatment.

The court fined Silva 1,080 euros ($1,066) for hurting the woman.

Two other people were also found guilty of doing bodily harm. One was fined, while the other was fined and given an eight-month prison sentence.

Silva has been playing for Spanish club Real Sociedad since 2020. The 36-year-old playmaker is a World Cup winner and a four-time English Premier League champion.

