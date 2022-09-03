LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Sports » Dallas scores 3 goals…

Dallas scores 3 goals in 3 minutes to blank Minnesota

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.

Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira’s goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.

Both teams play again next Saturday, with Dallas hosting Los Angeles FC while United (13-11-5) visits the Portland Timbers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up