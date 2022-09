Consecutive Games With Homers

Players with homers in six or more consecutive games with total home runs during streak: American League 8 — Ken…

Listen now to WTOP News

Players with homers in six or more consecutive games with total home runs during streak:

American League

8 — Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle, 1993, July 20-25, July 27-28, 8 home runs.

8 — Don Mattingly, New York, 1987, July 8-12, July 16-18, 10 home runs.

7 — Mike Trout, Los Angeles, 2022, Sept. 4-12, 7 home runs.

7 — Kendry Morales, Toronto, 2018, Aug. 19-26, 7 home runs.

7 — Jim Thome, Cleveland, 2002, June 25-July 3, 7 home runs.

7 — Kevin Mench, Texas, 2006, April 21-28, 7 home runs.

6 — Ken Williams, St. Louis, 1922, July 28-31, Aug. 1-2, 6 home runs.

6 — Lou Gehrig, New York, 1931, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 6 home runs.

6 — Roy Sievers, Washington, 1957, July 29-Aug. 3, 6 home runs.

6 — Roger Maris, New York, 1961, Aug. 11-16, 7 home runs.

6 — Frank Howard, Washington, 1968, May 12, May 14-18, 10 home runs.

6 — Reggie Jackson, Baltimore, 1976, July 18-23, 6 home runs.

6 — Jose Cruz, Toronto, Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 6 home runs.

6 — Travis Hafner, Cleveland, 2005, Sept. 18-23, 7 home runs.

6 — Frank Thomas, Oakland, 2006, Sept. 5-11, 6 home runs.

6 — Carlos Pena, Tampa Bay, 2010, June 6-12, 7 home runs.

6 — Chris Davis, Baltimore, 2012, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 7 home runs.

National League

8 — Dale Long, Pittsburgh, 1956, May 19-20, May 22-23, May 25-26, May 28, 8 home runs.

7 — Joey Votto, Cincinnati, 2021, July 24-30, 9 home runs.

7 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco, 2004, April 12-13, April 16-20, 8 home runs.

6 — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 2019, July 22-27, 6 home runs.

6 — Matt Carpenter, St. Louis, 2018, July 14-22, 8 home runs.

6 — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami, 2017, Aug. 10-15, 6 home runs.

6 — Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 2015, Sept. 1-5, 6 home runs.

6 — George Kelly, New York, 1924, July 11-16, 7 home runs.

6 — Walker Cooper, New York, 1947, June 22-28, 7 home runs.

6 — Willie Mays, New York, 1955, Sept. 14-20, 7 home runs.

6 — Willie Mays, San Francisco, 1965, Aug. 16-22, 6 home runs.

6 — Graig Nettles, San Diego, 1984, Aug. 11-22, 7 home runs.

6 — Mark McGwire, St. Louis, Sept. 27 1997-April 4, 1998, 7 home runs.

6 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco, 2001, April 12-18, 6 home runs.

6 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco, 2001, May 17-22, 9 home runs.

6 — Morgan Ensberg, Houston, 2006, April 15-21, 7 home runs.

6 — Jason Bay, Pittsburgh, 2006, May 22-28, 7 home runs.

6 — Matt Carpenter, St. Louis, 2018, July 14-15, July 19-21, 8 home runs.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.