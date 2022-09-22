RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Home » Sports » Chilean tennis coach gets…

Chilean tennis coach gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — A former professional tennis player-turned-coach from Chile received a lifetime ban from the sport Thursday for a record-high number of match-fixing offenses.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Sebastián Rivera was found guilty of 64 match-fixing offenses, “the highest number ever detected for a player by the ITIA or its predecessor the Tennis Integrity Unit.”

Rivera, whose highest ATP ranking was 705, was also fined $250,000. He had been provisionally suspended in June while the charges were investigated, but he “failed to engage meaningfully with the disciplinary process,” the ITIA said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA, industry expanding effort to secure operational technology

Cloud Exchange 2022: NNSA’s James Wolff on the classified cloud as ‘a real opportunity’

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up