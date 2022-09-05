Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez) Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer) Feb. 25-27…

Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen)

March 18-20 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco (canceled)

April 1-3 _ Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steven Alker)

April 22-24 _ ClubCorp Classic (Scott Parel)

April 29-May 1 _ Insperity Invitational (Steven Alker)

May 6-8 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Steve Flesch)

May 12-15 _ Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

May 26-29 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Steven Alker)

June 3-5 _ Principal Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

June 10-12 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Thongchai Jaidee)

June 23-26 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Padraig Harrington)

July 7-10 _ Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship (Jerry Kelly)

July 21-24 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (Darren Clarke)

Aug. 5-7 _ Shaw Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

Aug. 12-14 _ Boeing Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Aug. 19-21 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Padraig Harrington)

Aug. 26-28 _ The Ally Challenge (Steve Stricker)

Sept. 9-11 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 16-18 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 23-25 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 7-9 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 14-16 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 21-23 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 4-6 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 10-13 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.