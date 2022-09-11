War in Ukraine: Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive | Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days | Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped | Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes
Home » Sports » Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper…

Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men’s final

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 10:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A LOOK BACK AT SUNDAY

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed. Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). The roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s Singles Final: No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles Final: No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 years, 4 months — Carlos Alcaraz’s age, making him the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP computerized rankings since they were introduced in 1973. He is also the youngest men’s champion at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m hungry for more.” — Alcaraz.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

Biden honors Sept. 11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up