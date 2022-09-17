Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Callens scores in NYCFC’s 2-0 win over Red Bulls

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 3:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Callens scored in the first minute and Santiago Rodriguez added a goal 22 minutes later to lead New York City FC past the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday.

NYCFC (14-11-7) plays at home on Oct. 2 against Orlando. The Red Bulls (14-10-8) will visit the Columbus Crew on Oct. 1.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

