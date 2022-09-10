Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Cádiz vs. Barcelona paused due to health issue for fan

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 3:54 PM

CÁDIZ, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s game at Cádiz was temporarily halted in the final minutes due to a health emergency involving a fan on Saturday.

Local media reported that a man had suffered a heart-related problem at the Spanish league game.

Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma helped give medical equipment to Red Cross medics, while Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo prayed in the silent Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in southern Spain.

After more than a 10-minute pause with players waiting on the field, the referee ordered them to retire to the locker rooms with Barcelona 2-0 ahead at the time.

The fan was eventually removed from the stadium on a stretcher. Local media said that the man was alive and taken to the local hospital.

“We hope that he gets better as soon as possible,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said.

The game resumed for its final eight minutes after more than a half-hour stoppage. Barcelona went on to win 4-0.

