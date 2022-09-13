Brugge stuns Porto 4-0 for 2nd straight Champions League win

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto’s Champions League struggles continued with a 4-0 home loss to Club Brugge on Tuesday. Brugge…

Brugge scored once in the first half and three times in the second to hand Porto its fourth straight loss in the Champions League going back to last season. The Portuguese side is winless in five consecutive games in the European competition since beating AC Milan in October 2021.

Porto’s loss to Brugge in the Group B game followed a 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid last week where all three goals were scored in second-half stoppage time. It came after Porto had started the season with six straight victories in all competitions.

It was the second victory in a row in the Champions League for Brugge, the Belgian side which opened its European campaign by defeating Bayer Leverkusen at home. It was only its second win against Porto in five European matches between the teams, and first since the 1972 UEFA Cup.

Ferran Jutglà opened the scoring for the visitors by converting a 15th-minute penalty kick after he was brought down by João Mário in a breakaway. Kamal Sowah added to the lead from close range in the 47th, Andreas Skov Olsen scored the third from inside the area in the 52nd, and 17-year-old Antonio Nusa sealed the victory in a breakaway in the 89th in his Champions League debut.

Brugge nearly added another when Raphael Onyedika’s shot hit the post in the 86th.

Porto had won its two matches against Brugge in the Champions League when the teams met in the group stage of the 2016-17 season.

Porto’s loss on Tuesday came despite the surprise return to the starting lineup of playmaker Otávio, who had injured his ribs in the match against Atlético.

