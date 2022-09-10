September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Brenner’s hat trick leads Cincinnati past Earthquakes 6-0

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:20 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner scored three goals in the second half and Roman Celentano made five saves as Cincinnati defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 6-0 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (10-8-12) also got one goal each from Yuya Kubo, Alvaro Barreal and Luciano Acosta.

Up next for Cincinnati is a matchup Saturday with Real Salt Lake on the road. The Earthquakes (7-13-9) visit the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

