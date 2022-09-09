Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 10:53 AM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September.

Pedro is the top scorer in this season’s Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players such as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus for the matches in France on Sept. 23 and 27.

Tite will also test two defenders he called up for the first time: Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Roma’s Roger Ibañez.

The other most notable absences in the squad for Brazil’s last friendlies before the final World Cup squad is announced were defender Dani Alves and midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Brazil is in Group G at the World Cup — which starts in November in Qatar — along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Tunisia is in Group D with France, Denmark and Australia.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo, Alex Sandro, Gleison Bremer (all Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Roger Ibañez (Roma)

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fred (both Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

