LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Sports » Bournemouth pull off 3-2…

Bournemouth pull off 3-2 comeback win at Nottingham Forest

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bournemouth came from two goals down at halftime against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend and manager Scott Parker was sacked on Tuesday. The team looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil. Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate’s header and Brennan Johnson’s penalty.

But O’Neil’s men got back in it thanks to Philip Billing’s wonder strike from distance and drew level on Dominic Solanke’s acrobatic effort.

The memorable comeback was completed three minutes from time when they capitalized on poor defending by Scott McKenna and Jaidon Anthony converted the winner.

The result, on the back of a midweek draw with Wolves, might tempt the south coast club into giving O’Neil a longer opportunity to prove himself following Parker’s dismissal on Tuesday.

In contrast, it was a worrying afternoon for Forest, which would have been targeting three points at home after defeats to Tottenham and Manchester City in the last week.

But Forest did not turn up for the second half and was made to suffer a fourth defeat from six games back in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up