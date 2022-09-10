September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Sports » Binotto sorry for 'Tsunami'…

Binotto sorry for ‘Tsunami’ remark about F1 driver Tsunoda

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto apologized on Saturday for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as “Tsunami.”

Binotto used the word when alluding to Tsunoda in an interview with Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport last week, shortly after the Japanese driver retired for the third time this season at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ferrari boss was told at a news conference ahead of the Italian GP that his comment had caused offense in Japan, which was devastated in 2011 by a tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people.

“Certainly I need to apologize and it was a mistake by using that word,” Binotto said. “It was no intention to do anything wrong.”

Binotto called Tsunoda a “fantastic driver” and a “great man.”

He said he had a good relationship with the AlphaTauri driver, adding “it’s a simple joke, but it’s a bad joke.”

Tsunoda will serve a grid penalty for Sunday’s race after receiving five reprimands in 15 races. The 22-year-old driver also has eight penalty points on his super-license in the last 12 months — 12 in a year triggers an automatic race ban.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up