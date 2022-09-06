RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Sports » Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0…

Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago.

Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the 54th to give the hosts the opening win.

Benfica reached the quarterfinals last season after advancing past a group that included Barcelona and Bayern Munich. It defeated Ajax in the round of 16 before losing to eventual runner-up Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

In the other Group H match on Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Juventus 2-1.

Benfica latest signings, American defender John Brooks and German midfielder Julian Draxler, stayed on the bench.

Brooks warmed up to come in near the end of the first half after Nicolás Otamendi got injured, but the team captain stayed in the game.

Benfica started in the third qualifying round for the second straight season.

Maccabi had waited 13 years since its last appearance in the Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up