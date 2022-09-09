Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 10:13 AM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said.

Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.

Earlier, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Coman’s injury “doesn’t look so good” and that he hoped it was “just a muscle fiber tear and nothing more serious.”

The 26-year-old Coman had started each of Bayern’s last four games across all competitions.

Bayern plays Stuttgart at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming Barcelona for their Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday. It then visits Augsburg the following weekend before the league takes a break for international games.

