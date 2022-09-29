All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-New York 96 59 .619 _ Toronto 87 69 .558 9½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 96 59 .619 _ Toronto 87 69 .558 9½ Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 11 Baltimore 80 75 .516 16 Boston 74 81 .477 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 _ Chicago 76 79 .490 11 Minnesota 76 79 .490 11 Kansas City 63 92 .406 24 Detroit 62 92 .403 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ Seattle 84 70 .545 17 Los Angeles 69 86 .445 32½ Texas 66 88 .429 35 Oakland 56 99 .361 45½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 98 58 .628 _ z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1 Philadelphia 83 71 .539 14 Miami 64 91 .413 33½ Washington 54 101 .348 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _ Milwaukee 83 72 .535 6½ Chicago 69 86 .445 20½ Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30 Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 107 48 .690 _ San Diego 86 69 .555 21 San Francisco 77 78 .497 30 Arizona 72 84 .462 35½ Colorado 65 90 .419 42

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

