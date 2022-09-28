RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 95 59 .617 _
Toronto 87 68 .561
Tampa Bay 85 69 .552 10
Baltimore 80 74 .519 15
Boston 73 81 .474 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 68 .558 _
Chicago 76 78 .494 10
Minnesota 75 79 .487 11
Kansas City 63 91 .409 23
Detroit 61 92 .399 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 53 .658 _
Seattle 83 70 .542 18
Los Angeles 68 86 .442 33½
Texas 66 87 .431 35
Oakland 56 98 .364 45½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 97 58 .626 _
z-New York 97 58 .626 _
Philadelphia 83 70 .542 13
Miami 64 90 .416 32½
Washington 53 101 .344 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 65 .581 _
Milwaukee 82 72 .532
Chicago 68 86 .442 21½
Cincinnati 60 95 .387 30
Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 32

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 48 .688 _
San Diego 86 68 .558 20
San Francisco 76 78 .494 30
Arizona 71 84 .458 35½
Colorado 65 89 .422 41

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Houston 10, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

