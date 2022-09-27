All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 94 59 .614 _ Toronto 87 67 .565 7½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 94 59 .614 _ Toronto 87 67 .565 7½ Tampa Bay 84 69 .549 10 Baltimore 80 73 .523 14 Boston 72 81 .471 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 86 67 .562 _ Chicago 76 77 .497 10 Minnesota 74 79 .484 12 Kansas City 63 90 .412 23 Detroit 60 92 .395 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 101 53 .656 _ Seattle 83 69 .546 17 Los Angeles 67 86 .438 33½ Texas 65 87 .428 35 Oakland 56 97 .366 44½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 97 57 .630 _ z-Atlanta 96 58 .623 1 Philadelphia 83 69 .546 13 Miami 63 90 .412 33½ Washington 53 100 .346 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 89 65 .578 _ Milwaukee 82 71 .536 6½ Chicago 67 86 .438 21½ Cincinnati 60 94 .390 29 Pittsburgh 57 97 .370 32

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _ San Diego 85 68 .556 21 San Francisco 75 78 .490 31 Arizona 71 83 .461 35½ Colorado 65 88 .425 41

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

