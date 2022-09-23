All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 91 58 .611 _ Toronto 84 66 .560 7½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 91 58 .611 _ Toronto 84 66 .560 7½ Tampa Bay 83 67 .553 8½ Baltimore 78 71 .523 13 Boston 72 77 .483 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 83 67 .553 _ Chicago 76 74 .507 7 Minnesota 73 77 .487 10 Kansas City 61 89 .407 22 Detroit 57 92 .383 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 99 52 .656 _ Seattle 82 67 .550 16 Texas 65 84 .436 33 Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½ Oakland 55 95 .367 43½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 95 56 .629 _ z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 1½ Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12 Miami 61 89 .407 33½ Washington 52 97 .349 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 88 63 .583 _ Milwaukee 80 70 .533 7½ Chicago 65 85 .433 22½ Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½ Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 104 46 .693 _ San Diego 83 67 .553 21 San Francisco 73 77 .487 31 Arizona 70 81 .464 34½ Colorado 64 86 .427 40

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.