All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 90 58 .608 _ Toronto 84 65 .564 6½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 90 58 .608 _ Toronto 84 65 .564 6½ Tampa Bay 82 67 .550 8½ Baltimore 77 71 .520 13 Boston 72 76 .486 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 82 67 .550 _ Chicago 76 73 .510 6 Minnesota 73 76 .490 9 Kansas City 60 89 .403 22 Detroit 57 92 .383 25

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 99 51 .660 _ Seattle 81 67 .547 17 Los Angeles 65 84 .436 33½ Texas 64 84 .432 34 Oakland 55 94 .369 43½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 95 56 .629 _ z-Atlanta 93 56 .624 1 Philadelphia 81 67 .547 12½ Miami 61 89 .407 33½ Washington 52 97 .349 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 87 63 .580 _ Milwaukee 79 70 .530 7½ Chicago 64 85 .430 22½ Cincinnati 59 90 .396 27½ Pittsburgh 55 94 .369 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 103 46 .691 _ San Diego 83 66 .557 20 San Francisco 72 77 .483 31 Arizona 70 80 .467 33½ Colorado 64 85 .430 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 1

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.