All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 89 58 .605 _ Toronto 84 64 .568 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 89 58 .605 _ Toronto 84 64 .568 5½ Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 7½ Baltimore 76 71 .517 13 Boston 72 75 .490 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 81 67 .547 _ Chicago 76 72 .514 5 Minnesota 73 75 .493 8 Kansas City 59 89 .399 22 Detroit 57 91 .385 24

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 98 51 .658 _ Seattle 81 66 .551 16 Los Angeles 65 83 .439 32½ Texas 63 84 .429 34 Oakland 54 94 .365 43½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 95 55 .633 _ z-Atlanta 93 55 .628 1 Philadelphia 80 67 .544 13½ Miami 61 88 .409 33½ Washington 51 97 .345 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 87 62 .584 _ Milwaukee 78 70 .527 8½ Chicago 63 85 .426 23½ Cincinnati 58 90 .392 28½ Pittsburgh 55 93 .372 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 103 45 .696 _ San Diego 82 66 .554 21 San Francisco 71 77 .480 32 Arizona 69 80 .463 34½ Colorado 64 84 .432 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

