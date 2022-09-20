RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 88 58 .603 _
Toronto 83 64 .565
Tampa Bay 82 65 .558
Baltimore 76 70 .521 12
Boston 71 75 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 67 .544 _
Chicago 76 71 .517 4
Minnesota 73 74 .497 7
Kansas City 58 89 .395 22
Detroit 56 91 .381 24

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 97 51 .655 _
Seattle 81 65 .555 15
Los Angeles 64 83 .435 32½
Texas 63 83 .432 33
Oakland 53 94 .361 43½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-New York 94 55 .631 _
Atlanta 92 55 .626 1
Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12½
Miami 61 87 .412 32½
Washington 51 96 .347 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 61 .588 _
Milwaukee 78 69 .531
Chicago 62 85 .422 24½
Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½
Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 102 44 .699 _
San Diego 81 66 .551 21½
San Francisco 70 77 .476 32½
Arizona 68 79 .463 34½
Colorado 64 83 .435 38½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 11, Baltimore 0

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-8) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force creates new office to settle internal 'squabbles' over ABMS

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Cloud Exchange 2022: Interior Business Center’s Byron Adkins on customers driving IT goals

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up