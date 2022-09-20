All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 88 58 .603 _ Toronto 83 64 .565 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 88 58 .603 _ Toronto 83 64 .565 5½ Tampa Bay 82 65 .558 6½ Baltimore 76 70 .521 12 Boston 71 75 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 80 67 .544 _ Chicago 76 71 .517 4 Minnesota 73 74 .497 7 Kansas City 58 89 .395 22 Detroit 56 91 .381 24

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 97 51 .655 _ Seattle 81 65 .555 15 Los Angeles 64 83 .435 32½ Texas 63 83 .432 33 Oakland 53 94 .361 43½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 94 55 .631 _ Atlanta 92 55 .626 1 Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12½ Miami 61 87 .412 32½ Washington 51 96 .347 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 87 61 .588 _ Milwaukee 78 69 .531 8½ Chicago 62 85 .422 24½ Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½ Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 102 44 .699 _ San Diego 81 66 .551 21½ San Francisco 70 77 .476 32½ Arizona 68 79 .463 34½ Colorado 64 83 .435 38½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 11, Baltimore 0

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-8) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 13-9) at Colorado (Márquez 8-11), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-15) at L.A. Dodgers (May 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

