All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 88 58 .603 _ Toronto 83 64 .565 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 88 58 .603 _ Toronto 83 64 .565 5½ Tampa Bay 82 64 .562 6 Baltimore 76 69 .524 11½ Boston 71 75 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 79 67 .541 _ Chicago 76 71 .517 3½ Minnesota 73 73 .500 6 Kansas City 58 89 .395 21½ Detroit 55 91 .377 24

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Houston 96 51 .653 _ Seattle 80 65 .552 15 Los Angeles 64 82 .438 31½ Texas 63 83 .432 32½ Oakland 53 94 .361 43

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 93 55 .628 _ Atlanta 91 55 .623 1 Philadelphia 80 66 .548 12 Miami 60 87 .408 32½ Washington 51 95 .349 41

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 87 61 .588 _ Milwaukee 78 68 .534 8 Chicago 62 84 .425 24 Cincinnati 58 89 .395 28½ Pittsburgh 55 92 .374 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 101 44 .697 _ San Diego 81 66 .551 21 San Francisco 69 77 .473 32½ Arizona 68 78 .466 33½ Colorado 64 82 .438 37½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

San Diego 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.