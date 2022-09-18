All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 87 58 .600 _ Toronto 83 63 .568 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 87 58 .600 _ Toronto 83 63 .568 4½ Tampa Bay 81 64 .559 6 Baltimore 75 69 .521 11½ Boston 70 75 .483 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 79 66 .545 _ Chicago 75 71 .514 4½ Minnesota 72 73 .497 7 Kansas City 58 88 .397 21½ Detroit 55 90 .379 24

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Houston 95 51 .651 _ Seattle 80 64 .556 14 Los Angeles 63 82 .434 31½ Texas 63 82 .434 31½ Oakland 53 93 .363 42

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 92 55 .626 _ Atlanta 90 55 .621 1 Philadelphia 80 65 .552 11 Miami 59 87 .404 32½ Washington 51 94 .352 40

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 87 60 .592 _ Milwaukee 78 67 .538 8 Chicago 62 83 .428 24 Cincinnati 57 89 .390 29½ Pittsburgh 55 91 .377 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 100 44 .694 _ San Diego 80 66 .548 21 San Francisco 69 76 .476 31½ Arizona 68 77 .469 32½ Colorado 63 82 .434 37½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Oakland 8, Houston 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0, 11 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

