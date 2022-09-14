All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 86 56 .606 _ Toronto 80 62 .563 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 86 56 .606 _ Toronto 80 62 .563 6 Tampa Bay 79 62 .560 6½ Baltimore 74 67 .525 11½ Boston 69 73 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 75 65 .536 _ Chicago 73 69 .514 3 Minnesota 70 70 .500 5 Kansas City 57 85 .401 19 Detroit 54 88 .380 22

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 92 50 .648 _ Seattle 79 62 .560 12½ Texas 62 80 .437 30 Los Angeles 61 81 .430 31 Oakland 51 91 .359 41

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 89 54 .622 _ Atlanta 88 54 .620 ½ Philadelphia 79 62 .560 9 Miami 58 84 .408 30½ Washington 49 93 .345 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 83 59 .585 _ Milwaukee 76 66 .535 7 Chicago 60 82 .423 23 Cincinnati 56 85 .397 26½ Pittsburgh 54 88 .380 29

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 43 .695 _ San Diego 78 64 .549 20½ San Francisco 68 74 .479 30½ Arizona 66 75 .468 32 Colorado 61 81 .430 37½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Texas 8, Oakland 7

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.