Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 85 56 .603 _
Toronto 79 61 .564
Tampa Bay 78 61 .561 6
Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½
Boston 69 72 .489 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 74 65 .532 _
Chicago 72 69 .511 3
Minnesota 69 70 .496 5
Kansas City 57 84 .404 18
Detroit 54 87 .383 21

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 91 50 .645 _
Seattle 79 61 .564 11½
Los Angeles 61 80 .433 30
Texas 61 80 .433 30
Oakland 51 90 .362 40

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 89 53 .627 _
Atlanta 87 54 .617
Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10
Miami 58 83 .411 30½
Washington 49 92 .348 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _
Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8
Chicago 59 82 .418 24
Cincinnati 56 83 .403 26
Pittsburgh 52 88 .371 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 97 43 .693 _
San Diego 77 64 .546 20½
San Francisco 68 73 .482 29½
Arizona 66 74 .471 31
Colorado 61 80 .433 36½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7, Detroit 0

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

