All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 84 56 .600 _
Tampa Bay 78 59 .569
Toronto 78 60 .565 5
Baltimore 73 66 .525 10½
Boston 68 72 .486 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 72 65 .526 _
Chicago 72 68 .514
Minnesota 69 69 .500
Kansas City 56 84 .400 17½
Detroit 54 85 .388 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 89 50 .640 _
Seattle 78 61 .561 11
Los Angeles 61 78 .439 28
Texas 59 79 .428 29½
Oakland 50 90 .357 39½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 88 52 .629 _
Atlanta 87 52 .626 ½
Philadelphia 77 62 .554 10½
Miami 57 81 .413 30
Washington 49 91 .350 39

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 82 58 .586 _
Milwaukee 74 66 .529 8
Chicago 58 81 .417 23½
Cincinnati 56 81 .409 24½
Pittsburgh 51 87 .370 30

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 95 43 .688 _
San Diego 77 63 .550 19
San Francisco 66 73 .475 29½
Arizona 65 73 .471 30
Colorado 61 79 .436 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-10), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 14-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

